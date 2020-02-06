Stock Market Today: Indices Gap Higher… Again!

Stocks continue to march higher with the S&P 500 Index (futures) pointing higher today after rising 1.1 percent on Wednesday.

In today’s video, we will discuss key investing news and themes, corporate earnings, and analyze the various asset classes and several key stock market indicators. Here’s a recap:

– Stocks Gap Higher for a Third Consecutive Day

– Breadth Metrics Improve with the Index This Week

– Global Stocks Rebound From Key Support

– Mega Cap’s Outperformance Intensifies as Stocks Advance

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – February 6, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.