Stock Market Today: Important Price Support Areas Must Hold

Stocks are seeing renewed selling pressure this week, as investors look for safe havens into the end of the month and upcoming presidential election.

That said, the stock market is getting washed out (short-term). In today’s video, we look at key technical metrics and indicators, price levels to watch on the major stock indices, as well as stocks and sectors that are trending (up and down). Here’s a recap:

The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is within 2% of the level that must hold.

Technology is under pressure.

I am screening for trading ideas in the Tech space.

Market breadth deteriorates but short-term metrics are washed out.

Stock Market Today Video – October 29, 2020

