Stock Market Today: Growth Stocks Come Storming Back

The stock market continues to push higher after blowout earnings from FAANG stocks.
Technology and growth stocks are carrying the major stock indices higher yet again. In today’s video, we discuss current news and investing themes, look at the bond and currency markets, and highlight trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:
Stage is Set For Growth to Retake the Leadership Role
Treasuries Remain Bid, Rates Pinned to the Floor
Oversold Dollar Looks Poised for a Counter-Trend Lift…
…Opening an Opportunity in Assets Linked to Rising Inflation
Stock Market Today Video – August 3, 2020
Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT
