Stock Market Today: Growth Stocks Come Storming Back

The stock market continues to push higher after blowout earnings from FAANG stocks.

Technology and growth stocks are carrying the major stock indices higher yet again. In today’s video, we discuss current news and investing themes, look at the bond and currency markets, and highlight trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

Stage is Set For Growth to Retake the Leadership Role

Treasuries Remain Bid, Rates Pinned to the Floor

Oversold Dollar Looks Poised for a Counter-Trend Lift…

…Opening an Opportunity in Assets Linked to Rising Inflation

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – August 3, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.