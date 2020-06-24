Stock Market Today: Equal Weight S&P 500 Index Lags

The bulls continue to run higher, lead by tech stocks. The S&P 500 ETF NYSEARCA: SPY finished well in the green on Tuesday but Wednesday morning’s start looks to be firmly in the red with futures trading lower.

In today’s video, we look at important indicators to watch for pullback warning signs, key technical price levels on the major stock market indices, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Record High for the Nasdaq 100 ETF NASDAQ: QQQ Before Selling Off Into the Close

– The S&P 500 (SPY) Still Has a Gap to Contend With

– Investor sentiment Indicators are Flat on the Week, Options Traders Remain Bullish

– The Equal Weight S&P 500 Begins to Lag SPY Again

Stock Market Today Video – June 24, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.