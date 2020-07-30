Stock Market Today: Dovish Fed… Is Stimulus Bill Next?

Stocks are facing a mixed open to trading today as investors lie in wait for news regarding the next stimulus bill from congress.

In any event, stocks have held up quite well and investors have fought off several pullback attempts. In today’s video, we discuss current investing news, technical indicators and price levels for the major stock indices, as well as trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– Dovish Fed Comments Send Stocks Higher on the Day…

– …Along With Inflation Protection

– Breadth Metrics Are Mixed This Week

– Large Cap Leadership in Focus on a Big Night of Earnings

