Stock Market Today: Corporate Earnings Take Center Stage

The stock market continues to thwart off concerns about the economy, a slower than expected coronavirus re-opening, and corporate earnings.

In today’s video, we discuss these investing themes and more. We look at key technical price indicators, bonds and commodities, and trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

– The S&P 500 (SPY) is Overbought Entering Another Week of Earnings

– US Treasuries Remain Solid

– Commodities Continue to Grind Higher as…

– …The US Dollar Breaks Key Price Support

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Stock Market Today Video – July 20, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.