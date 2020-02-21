Stock Market Today: Coronavirus Lingers As Investor Worry

Stocks slid Thursday before battling back to minimize losses at the close. Lingering fears of the coronavirus and its impact on the global economy have kept investors on edge.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news and market themes, technical indicators on the major stock indices, as well as stocks and sectors I like. Here’s a recap:

– Coronavirus Fears Weigh on Equities…

– …But Small Caps Actually Close Higher on the Day

– Key Themes Point to Risk Aversion on the Part of Investors

– Materials Continue to Lag the Broader Market

Stock Market Today Video – February 21, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.