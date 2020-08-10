Stock Market Today: Concerns Arise As US Stimulus In Limbo

Stock market futures are mixed heading into Monday’s trading session as investors wait to see how (or if) any stimulus efforts will bear fruit.

In todays video, we discuss current investing themes and news, trending stocks and sectors, and what to expect in the week ahead. Here’s a recap:

Major ETFs Are Overbought In Their Respective Uptrends

Gold Is Extended In the Bullish Trend… As the Dollar is Poised for a Near-Term Bounce

Rates Remain Pinned to the Floor

Stimulus and China Will Be Front and Center This Week

Stock Market Today Video – August 10, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.