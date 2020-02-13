Stock Market Today: Buying Across Global Equities

Stock markets around the world have been resilient in the face of negative news. Some may call it a “climbing the wall of worry”, but either way the price action has been bullish.

In today’s video, we will review key market themes, technical price indicators across the major stock market indices, and highlight trends and rotation in key sectors. Here’s a recap:

– New Highs for the Major Market Averages in the US…

– …As Global Equities Also Continue to Trade Higher

– Breadth Divergences Have Caught Our Attention

– Further Downside in E&P Names?

Stock Market Today Video – February 13, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

