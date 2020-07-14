Stock Market Today: Bulls Let Off The Gas Pedal

A relentless rally lifted the Nasdaq 100 over 11,000 briefly on Monday before reversing course and selling off.

Tech has been the market leader, so watching how this plays out will be key. In today’s video, we discuss current investing news and themes, dig into sector performance and rotation, and discuss trending stocks. Here’s a recap?

– Resistance Holds as the S&P 500 (SPY) Fades From the Day’s Highs…

– …Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Goes From Up 2% to Down 2% as Growth and Momentum Lag

– Banks Are Bearish and Lagging as Earnings Season Begins

– Financials Testing Key Relative Support

Stock Market Today Video – July 14, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.