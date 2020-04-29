Stock Market Today: Breakout Resistance Test

Stock market futures are pointed higher once again as investors attempt to rally stocks once more.

Yesterdays’s rally faded from the the top of the S&P 500 range… will today’s be successful? In today’s video, we discuss key price areas to watch across the major stock market indices, stocks that are trending, and key themes and indicators to watch. Here’s a recap:

– Early Rally Fades From Top of Resistance Zone for SPY

– Small Caps Outperform Again, Close Higher on the Day

– Sentiment Continues to Move Away From Fear

– Telecom Stocks Show Signs of Relative Strength

Stock Market Today Video – April 29, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

