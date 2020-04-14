Stock Market Today: Banks Kick Off Earnings Season

S&P 500 Index futures are pointing to a gap higher this morning following yesterday’s 1 percent pullback.

In today’s stock market video, we provide our Tuesday sector analysis, leaders and laggards, share some trading ideas, and update investors on the latest news and themes.

– S&P 500 Index Stalls at the 50% Retracement Level

– Banks Kick Off Earnings Season Today

– Technology, Health Care and Staples are Relative Leadership

– Materials and Energy Rally, Will it Last?

Stock Market Today Video – April 13, 2020

