Stock Market Today (August 11): Industrials Take The Lead

The stock market continues to levitate despite several uncertainties with the economic and political state of America. And equally interesting is the Dow Jones Industrial Average taking the lead recently.

In today’s video, we discuss new and emerging investing themes, the latest news, trending stocks, and sector performance. Here’s a recap:

– Value Leads as Stocks Close Mostly Higher on the Day

– Industrials Show Signs of Life on a Relative Basis…

– …As Transports Begin to Outperform

– Health Care Comes Under Renewed Relative Pressure

Stock Market Today Video – August 11, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.