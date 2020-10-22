Stock Market Today: Are Buyers Losing Their Edge?

Stocks are having trouble figuring out which direction to go. After peaking last week, the major stock market indices appear to be in a wait-and-see mode.

In today’s video, we discuss potential catalysts and news drivers, key technical price levels across the major indices and sectors, as well as stocks that are trending. Here’s a recap:

– Early strength is faded for the fourth consecutive day.

– Is there an opportunity in innovative health care?

– I am screening for stocks near 52-week highs.

– Market breadth metrics remain constructive.

Stock Market Today Video – October 22, 2020

