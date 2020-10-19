Stock Market Today: All-Time Highs Within Reach

Investors remain upbeat amidst ongoing uncertainty into the US elections. The major stock market indices are closing in on all-time highs as earnings announcements continue this week. The S&P 500 Index is again trading around the big, round 3500 mark. Below is a recap of today’s video:

Equities start the week within striking distance of the highs.

Stimulus remains a key driver along with earnings.

Treasuries are under pressure within trading range.

Commodities and the US Dollar are awaiting a catalyst.

Stock Market Today Video – October 19, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.