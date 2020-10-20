Stock Market Swings Up and Down With Stimulus News

Investors continue to get whipped back and forth by U.S. government stimulus talks. The window for passing a bill before the election is ending, but there is still a chance… therefore, investors are monitoring every news flash regarding a potential stimulus bill.

In today’s stock market video, I discuss the latest trends, indicators and analysis of the core S&P 500 sectors. Some sectors are overbought, some underperforming, some rotating, while some are (or will be) especially sensitive to a potential stimulus package. Here’s a recap:

Stocks reversed early gains Monday as stimulus hopes fade again.

Technology and Discretionary Sectors are bullish trends that are extended.

Materials and Industrials Sectors remain emerging relative strength.

Why are Utilities coming on strong?

Stock Market Today Video – October 20, 2020

