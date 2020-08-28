Stock Market Says Jump! Investors Say, How High?

Investors reacted positively to Federal Reserve chairman Jay Powell’s speech from Jackson Hole on Thursday. Now we see if the buying carries over to Friday and next week…

In today’s video, we discuss current investing themes and news highlights, stocks and sectors we like, as well as the latest setups across stock market indices and asset classes. Here’s a recap:

– S&P 500 (SPY) Gains for 6th Day in a Row, While Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) Streak Ends at 5

– Long Bonds Get Hit Following Chairman Powell’s Speech

– The Relative Trend in Semiconductor Stocks Is Under Pressure

– Growth Versus Value Breaks Out But Is Extended

Stock Market Today Video – August 28, 2020

