Stock Market Risk Sectors Remain Bullish – Here’s What To Watch

The major stock market indices in the United States continued higher last week as risk on indicators and sectors flashed bullish signals.

Here are our top takeaways for this week’s video:

The Volatility Index (VIX) closed at the lowest level in over a year and that’s even ahead of a long weekend. This is a bullish development if the volatility index carves out a new lower sub 20 range to trade in.

Technology and growth stocks led the major stock market indices to the upside this week.

Risk sectors were positive and leading the market higher (slide attached).

