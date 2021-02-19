Stock Market Reverses Off Lows As Bulls Step Up

Stock market futures are pointing higher following yesterday’s trading session that saw stocks close mixed, but well off the lows. Whether that reversal sticks will depend on the bulls resolve.

In today’s video, we will discuss current investing themes, key technical price indicators, the state of commodities, as well as trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

The Russell 2000 and small cap stocks have gotten ahead of themselves on a relative basis.

The Copper/Gold ratio has jumped higher as hopes of global growth return.

The marijauna themed ETF (MJ) is nearing oversold price levels and is a current market news theme.

Stock Market Today Video – February 19, 2021

