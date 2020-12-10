Stock Market Remains Elevated On Strength of Energy, Industrial Stocks

Despite weakness on Tuesday, the broad stock market indices remain near all-time highs. The Energy (XLE) and Industrials (XLI) sectors are leading the charge over the past 5 trading days. Small cap stocks have been red-hot of late, but reversed lower yesterday – something to watch on a trading basis.

In today’s video, I discuss the price action across asset classes, highlighting trending assets, indices, sectors, and stocks. I take an in-depth look at technical indicators such as market breadth and dive into key investing themes like sector rotation. Here’s a recap:

Will Wednesday’s reversal stick? Tech stocks and small caps saw the most selling. US treasury bonds also saw selling.

The energy sector is out-performing the S&P 500 for the first time in 2 years.

Stock market breadth is very strong… too strong?

Stock Market Today Video – December 10, 2020

