Stock Market Rally On Election Day – Who Wins?

The S&P 500 index is set to rise at the start of today’s trading as futures are trading sharply higher Tuesday morning. Election day is finally here and investors are upbeat. So what does this mean? Who wins?

We’ll know the answer shortly. That may be a catalyst for the next move, but it’s important to simply pay attention to the price action. In today’s video, we do just that, highlighting key price levels on the major stock market indices, sectors, and trending stocks. We also look at developing themes as the election unfolds. Here’s a recap:

Stocks Rally on Election Eve

Technology Under Relative Pressure…Breaking Consolidation

Relative Base Building in Financials?

Regional Banks on the Verge of a Personality Change?

Stock Market Today Video – November 3, 2020

