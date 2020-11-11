Stock Market Rallies Higher, Lead By Value Stocks

The broad stock market indices are off to a strong start this week, and Wednesday morning futures markets look higher yet again; the S&P 500 Index is trading higher by +0.6%.

Much of the gains came on Monday, and the underlying insight of the week is value stocks leading growth stocks. In today’s video, I will discuss current investing themes, stock market indicators, technical price levels, as well as the latest sector trends and out-performing stocks. Here’s a recap:

Stocks Turn in a Mixed Session with Value Leading Growth Again

Relative Strength in Utilities May Not be Bearish

Large Banks Begin to Outperform

Sentiment More Greedy Than Fearful, Not at a Contrarian Extreme

Stock Market Today Video – November 11, 2020

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.