Stock Market Price Volatility Shakes Investors This Week

Stocks rebounded on Thursday but are pointing lower again on Friday. There’s been quite a bit of price volatility of late and there’s room for stocks to fall to oversold levels.

In today’s stock market video, we look at current investment trends and developing themes, technical indicators on the major stock indices, sector performance, and trending stocks. Here’s a recap:

The Transportation Sector ETF (IYT) is nearing a key decision point.

Several stock market sectors have a neutral rating.

The broader stock market is showing signs of de-risking.

Stock Market Today Video – January 29, 2020

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

