Stock Market Powers Higher On Tech and Small Cap Stocks

Tech and small cap stocks (think Nasdaq and Russell 2000) powered the market higher on Monday and the broad stock market futures indices are pointing higher again on Tuesday morning.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing news and themes, technical price levels and indicators on the stock market indices, and do a deep-dive into the major sectors to highlight over/under performance and rotation. We will also look at trending stocks. Here is a recap:

Tech stocks are emerging as a leader once again for the broader market.

Energy stocks are oversold and could power up again.

The consumer discretionary sector is the only bullish sector right now.

Stock Market Today Video – February 2, 2021

Twitter: @DanRusso_CMT

Author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.