Stock Market Outlook: Investors Eye Federal Reserve Meeting

As we look at the week ahead, futures are trading mixed to slightly higher. The Federal Reserve will hold its two-day meeting this week, so expect and uptick in volatility.

In today’s video, we discuss the latest investing trends, key technical price levels and indicators for the major stock indices and commodities, as well as trending sectors and stocks. Here’s a recap:

The S&P 500 (SPY), Russell 2000 (IWM) and Dow Jones Industrials (DIA) traded to record highs last week…

…while Nasdaq 100 (QQQ) continues to lag and has been downgraded to bearish this week.

Commodities have been a winner and continue to trade at elevated levels.

US treasuries and the US Dollar are trading near decision points.

Stock Market Today Video – March 15, 2021

