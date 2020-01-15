Stock Market Outlook: Global Indexes Are On Fire!

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.15% today, but not before hitting another all-time intraday high.

All major U.S. stock market indices touched new 52-week highs and have bullish intermediate postures according to the Market Forecast indicator.

The Russell 2000 Index is the only major index without a “3 Green Arrows” signal.

All major stock market indices have bullish postures on the 10-40 weekly crossover system.

Preferred stocks have been quietly trending higher while interest rates have been falling.

Health Care was the leading stock market sector today and Real Estate was the lagging sector today; only Energy remains with a bearish intermediate posture.

Stock Market Video – January 14

On this week’s Sector Selector, we saw Health Care join Technology and Communications in the Top 3 rankings.

The current stock market rally has caught fire around the world and many indices that track all global stocks are hitting new highs.

China, South Korea, Germany, Turkey, and Switzerland all possess strongly bullish postures; Spain is a rare laggard.

Our trade application example featured a sold put trade on Carnival (CCL) after completing a strong outperforming bounce day.

