Stock Market Hit By Uneven Earnings, Economic Uncertainty

The S&P 500 Index collapsed by 2.81% on Tuesday as there was almost nowhere to hide for investors. Nearly 95% of the index’s components closing lower.

With the aggressive sell-off, the S&P 500’s intermediate posture is strongly bearish but it stopped short of hitting a 52-week low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average remains a relative leader, but it hasn’t been immune to selling. It has a weakly bearish posture. The NASDAQ Composite has been hit the hardest. The Nasdaq posted its worst day since September 2020 on Tuesday. It is now down over 20% this year and has a strongly bearish intermediate posture.

The Russell 2000 struggled again and has a strongly bearish posture; both the Russell and NASDAQ closed at 52-week lows.

The VIX Volatility Index reacted to the extreme selling pressures and ended the day at 33 (it was just at 20 a week ago).

Elsewhere in the financial markets…

The best-looking asset class right now is the U.S. Dollar; it has benefited from a flight-to-safety mindset.

The U.S. 10-Year Treasury yield fell for the third straight day and ended at 2.77%; however, it still has a strongly bullish posture. Crude Oil finished higher by 2% and still has a strongly bullish posture, but its 30 day moving average has started to flat-line. Gold has started to break down recently and is near two-month lows; it was flat (+0.15%) today but has a strongly bearish intermediate posture.

Consumer Staples are now the only sector with a strongly bullish intermediate posture, according to the Market Forecast indicator.

Our trade application example featured selling a put on Comcast (CMCSA) due to its recent sell-off giving it an oversold cluster signal on a weekly candle chart; the put strike price selected would lead to the possibility of acquiring the company with a rare 3% dividend yield

