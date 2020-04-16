Stock Market ETFs Trading Outlook for April 16 With Price Levels to Watch

Stocks ended the day lower as the market indices couldn’t overcome a gap lower and early weakness.

Today we take a break from the usual market commentary and simply offer my analysis of the major stock market ETFs and sector ETFs that we follow.

Have a great night.

Here you go:

S&P 500 (SPY) 270 support and a move near 287-290.45 if gets there-a short (retrace to the MA breakdown)

Russell 2000 (IWM) 114.80 support 118-120 pivotal. 125.80 2018 November low resistance

Dow (DIA) 236.80 the pivotal 200-week moving average. 240 resistance. 227 support

Nasdaq (QQQ) Confirmed bullish phase with inside day. 205 support 121.47 to clear to see 220

KRE (Regional Banks) 30.95 key to hold

SMH (Semiconductors) Unconfirmed Caution phase 126.80-128.24 range to watch

IYT (Transportation) 140.27 support 145 pivotal

IBB (Biotechnology) 115 now support with 120 next resistance

XRT (Retail) 31.00 support to hold 36-38 big resistance

Volatility Index (VXX) 39.50 support and through 41.50 suggests more market weakness

Junk Bonds (JNK) 101.05 the 50-DMA. 95.80 support

LQD (iShs iBoxx High yield Bonds) 129.10-132 range to watch break. 135 resistance

