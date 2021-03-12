Stock Market At Record Levels On Stimulus Hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Russell 2000 are trading at record levels as investors bid up stocks on hopes the recent stimulus bill will boost the economy.

In today’s video, we will discuss current investing themes, market leaders, and sector rotation. We will also look at trending stocks and sectors. Here’s a recap:

The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ) is testing an important trend line from below.

Growth stocks relative underperformance is oversold versus value.

The Semiconductor Sector (SMH) has rallied to a key resistance inflection point.

Stock Market Today Video – March 12, 2021

