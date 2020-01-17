Spirit Airlines Stock (SAVE) Higher on ‘Buy’ Ratings, Technical Outlook

Spirit Airlines NYSE: SAVE – Citigroup and Buckingham raise their price targets – technicals suggest that the stock is forming an important base

Citigroup and Buckingham Research both increased their price targets on Spirit Airlines (SAVE) while maintaining a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup raised their price target from $46 to $48.

Buckingham Research raised their price target from $50 to $53.

Our technical indicators are showing a base may be forming.

Let’s see what the chart tells us.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Weekly Chart – annotations by askSlim

At askSlim.com we use technical analysis to evaluate price charts of stocks, futures, and ETF’s. We use a combination of cycle, trend and momentum chart studies, on multiple timeframes, to present a “sum of the evidence” directional outlook in time and price.

askSlim Technical Briefing:

The current positive weekly cycle configuration suggests that declines will be within the context of an intermediate-term rising phase over the next several weeks, with a likelihood of the stock moving near 46 by May.

On the upside, there are intermediate-term resistance zones from 41.47 – 46.71. On the downside, there is an intermediate-term Fibonacci support at 40.92 followed by a zone of support from 39.40 – 36.94.

Our analysis suggests that for the bears to regain control of the intermediate-term, we would likely need to see a weekly close below 36.94.

Sum of the evidence: SAVE’s intermediate-term condition is positive. The alignment of positive and positive weekly momentum is likely to limit any downside in the stock to the intermediate-term Fibonacci supports beginning at 40.92.

Interested in askSlim premium research?

Get professional grade technical analysis, trader education and trade planning tools at askSlim.com. Write to matt@askslim.com and mention See It Market in your email for special askSlim membership trial offers!

Twitter: @askslim

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.