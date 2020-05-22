S&P 500 Trading Outlook: Bulls Still In Charge

S&P 500 Index Trading Outlook (3-5 Days): Bullish

Thursday’s weakness should be buyable as it didn’t do much damage,.

Bulls remain in control, barring a move down under 2922 near Wednesday’s lows (2908 on futures).

Over 2980 should lead to 3000 and 3020-30 definitely is possible before next peak.

Key points:

1) This remains a bear market bounce, NOT the start of a new bull market

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

2) Any stalling out in early/mid-May that backtracks likely will NOT reach new lows right away given the extent of our rally.

If you have an interest in seeing timely intra-day market updates on my private twitter feed, please follow @NewtonAdvisors. Also, feel free to send me an email at info@newtonadvisor.com regarding how my Technical work can add alpha to your portfolio management process.

Twitter: @MarkNewtonCMT

Author has positions in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.