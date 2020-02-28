S&P 500 Stock Market Correction Fibonacci Price Levels To Watch

The stock market correction went from sharp selloff to correction to panic in just 7 days.

The stock market correction has lopped off 15 percent in a little over a week and is threatening to become a very quick bear market.

Understanding this reality, today I take a quick look at some potential areas where the market may find support.

It’s important to understand that investors need to have a plan of action to buy into a market in free fall. Putting money to work in fractions is how I operate – this allows me to limit the emotional aspect of investing.

S&P 500 Index “Monthly” Chart

This chart shows how strong the bull market has been off the 2009 lows. Note, though, that it is a log chart so the 500 point decline looks like a blip. It’s not – and it’s retraced nearly 20 percent of the entire bull market from 2009.

So after 7 days of panic and a sharp correction, what levels am I watching. From an intermediate-term view, using the December 2018 lows (2346), a 50 percent Fibonacci retracement takes us to 2869, and a 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement takes us to 2746. From a long-term view, using the March 2009 lows (666), a 23.6 percent Fibonacci retracement takes us to 2750, while a 38.2% Fibonacci retracement takes us to 2352. A move below 2746/2750 would take the stock market from correction to bear market.

