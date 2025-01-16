S&P 500 Rally Failure May Target 5600

The S&P 500 Index (INDEXSP: .INX) dropped last week below the key level of 5850, a critical marker we’ve been closely monitoring.

In today’s discussion, we’ll outline possible downside targets if the index pushes back below this level in the days and weeks to come.

With major sectors like technology, financials, industrials, and healthcare showing consistent weakness, it’s important to consider various scenarios for our equity benchmarks. Tools like price pattern objectives, traditional support and resistance levels, moving averages, and Fibonacci retracements can help us project where the market might head, particularly as it approaches a potential target near 5600.

Confirming follow-through after a breakdown is crucial for accurate analysis.

Price patterns, such as head and shoulders formations, can provide an excellent framework with which to refine these projections. And by using support and resistance levels along with other technical analysis tools like Fibonacci retracements and moving averages, we can establish a strong framework to anticipate market moves.

What are the implications if the S&P 500 pushes back below the critical 5850 level?

How do head and shoulders patterns, Fibonacci retracements, and moving averages suggest a potential downside target around 5600?

Why is it essential to confirm follow-through after the S&P 500 finally breaks support at 5850?

Video: S&P 500 Price Analysis and Projections

