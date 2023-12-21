S&P 500 Outlook For 2024

Here’s a passage from my longer research outlook for the financial markets:



SPY’s all-time high was made in January 2022 at $479.98.

For now, the chart looks clear. If SPY pushes over 460, we can expect more upside at least until we get near the ATHs.

Should those levels clear, then we are in uncharted territory therefore it is hard to predict a target.

On the flipside, $415 is a clear line in the sand of support.

That statement was from December 1st.

December 22nd is the start date of a Santa Claus Rally. (last 5 trading days)

However,

If Santa Claus should fail to call, bears may come to Broad and Wall.”

What does that mean for now?

SPY gets close but does not clear ATHs.

Extreme greed hit recently along with record inflows.

Folks are convinced the FED will lower rates in 2024.

All positives got too ahead of themselves.

Some of our predictions

If at the close of December, SPY closes under 470, January and 460 is key and pivotal.

If SPY just hangs in there and does not fail, then small caps and retail can shine.

