S&P 500 Index Trading Update: Time/Price Points To Bottom Early This Week

S&P 500 Index “Daily” Chart

The S&P 500 is trading off its intra-day lows, but should move lower to test the lows into Monday and put in a bottom early next week.

That said, the October lows are important as is the price area from August to September.

Let’s turn to the “hourly” chart of the S&P 500 Index.

Here we can glean some shorter-term insights (see below).

The “hourly’ chart shows an expanding Diagonal which could lead to a brief move to new lows Monday/Tuesday. But I believe that move lower would be buyable.

Meanwhile, any move back OVER 2959 means this wave lower has already completed and its right to be long.

