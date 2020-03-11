S&P 500 Index: Potential Bullish and Bearish Scenarios to Watch For

This swift global equity market decline sparked by the coronavirus outbreak has put many markets in a weak position.

In the U.S., the Russell 2000 Index, Mid-Cap Index, and Dow Transportation Index come to mind. They are all trading below long-term trend support.

Today’s charts and analysis focuses on the S&P 500 Index, a broad U.S. stock market barometer.

Below I highlight 3 potential support areas for the S&P 500 Index.

As you can see, there is a band of support between 2722-2773. Below that is our MFU-4 (money flow unit) support at 2679. That is followed by our extreme MFU-5 support at 2500.

Further below, you can see two scenarios/outcomes (bullish and bearish) that may occur after the market finds a low and bounces.

Things should become clearer in the days ahead.

S&P 500 Index Chart – Price Support Targets

S&P 500 Index Chart – Two Scenarios

