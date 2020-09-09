S&P 500 Index Fibonacci Levels (Short and Long Term)

After a multi-day stock market decline, many are wondering how far the stock market will fall.

Although I will comment on other price support levels, my main focus will be on lower Fibonacci price supports.

We will look at the S&P 500 today and the Nasdaq 100 (the hardest hit thus far) this weekend.

This exercise is easy and can be done in a matter of minutes. Here we bring it to life on a chart. Fibonacci levels are good to use in conjunction with other support/resistance, such as moving averages, breakout/breakdown areas, and consolidations.

S&P 500 Index Chart

The 3-day selloff has seen the S&P 500 Index fall over 250 points or 7 percent. This has caught the eyes of active investors and peaked our interest in where key price support levels lie. I use these levels to add or reduce exposure to long / short positions and/or to put on new trades.

In this exercise, I used the June low to create some near-term Fibonacci support levels to watch, as well as the March low to create some longer-term levels of interest – see the chart. There are 3 levels that I will highlight here today:

1. The near-term 38.2 Fib sits just above the 50-day moving average. Between those two supports, we have a band from 3300 to 3350 may slow the decline.

2. In the event of a strong break of the 50-day moving average, then we may be looking at a deeper decline. The next level of interest for me is the longer-term 38.2 Fib. This levels sits just below the 200-day moving average and creates a band of support between 3050-3100.

3. A move below the 200-day moving average will likely visit a lower Fib level (50 or 61.8), but the April/May highs and June lows congestion area (2950-3000) would likely slow that decline first.

