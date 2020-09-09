S&P 500 Futures Reversal Signals Trading Rally

S&P 500 e-mini futures Chart

The S&P 500 e-mini futures selloff saw the broad stock market futures index decline into a MOB target band and are now reversing higher.

Also supportive to the index is the 50 day moving average.

While I don’t know the magnitude of the advance, I do think short-term traders can take advantage of this deep oversold condition.

The fact that we have a reversal higher from a MOB target band and the 50-day moving average is important (again, short-term – i.e. days).

I am concerned we could see a rally that eventually fails as it did in February of this year.

