Small Caps Clear a Path for Higher Prices

Last night after the sell off, we had this to say:

“For junk bonds and small caps, the next day or two will be very telling on whether this a buyable dip, or the start of a bigger correction.”

We also wrote 4 scenarios that could help you decide next moves:

HYG holds these lows and works its way back to 77.00 or the 50-DMA. A close above would be considered strong. (NOT QUITE BUT CLOSE) A move under today’s lows in HYG, regardless of what IWM is doing, we would think a bigger correction is coming. (DID NOT HAPPEN) IWM, which failed to hold above the January calendar range high and is not that far under the 50-DMA, clears and holds back above 195. Even if HYG just consolidates, we would consider this a positive for the small caps and market. (YAY-THAT HAPPENED) IWM cannot clear back above 195 and confirms a caution phase, which will lead us to wait for a test of 185 before buying anything new. (HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY-IWM HELD)

Furthermore, we noted that Granny Retail XRT did better yesterday and Transportation, IYT held 266. Granny Retail rose about 1.5%.

IYT ran up 3.5%-hard to argue with strong transports!

As you can see from the chart, Granddad Russell IWM did its job for today.

Please have a listen to the Final Bar with Dave Keller to hear our thoughts on these relationships and what has to happen from here.

Find Final Bar https://www.youtube.com/@StockChartsTV/videos to hear Dave’s wrap up and Mish’s thoughts on these four key instruments.

