Silver Price Reversal Restores Life to Precious Metals Bulls

Silver prices have traded in a wide range this month, taking both bulls and bears for a ride.

Silver crashed lower into mid-March, puncturing a confluence of price support at (1) comprising of a 5 year lateral support and a long-term trend line.

BUT just as all appeared to be dark for Silver bulls, price reversed higher by over 20 percent!

The silver price reversal this month has silver back up to this support confluence.

Could this bullish reversal pattern propel silver higher? Bulls sure hope so.

Stay tuned!

Sign up for our FREE newsletter and receive our best trading ideas and research Leave this field empty if you're human:

Silver Chart

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.