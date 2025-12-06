Silver Price Breakout Triggers Another Buy Signal

Precious metals silver and gold have out-performed most asset classes this year.

And the rally likely hasn’t ended just yet.

Silver (NYSEARCA: SLV) and Gold continue to show a bullish posture and many analysts are looking for higher prices still.

BUT today we look at silver and highlight the recent breakout and why prices look to be headed higher yet.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Note that the following MarketSurge charts are built with Investors Business Daily’s product suite.

I am an Investors Business Daily (IBD) partner and promote the use of their products. The entire platform offers a good mix of tools, education, and technical and fundamental data.

$SLV Silver ETF Price Chart

The breakout over $50 is bullish and should lead to higher prices. Precious metals appear to have a strong tailwind headed into year-end.

Twitter: @andrewnyquist

The author may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.