Silver / Gold Price Ratio Reversal Sends Bullish Message!

Precious metals continue to out-perform in 2020 as uncertainty rules the day.

Gold took the lead early and rallied sharply… and now Silver is following suit.

When Silver joins the party, it tends to add “beta” to the rally, similar to the way the stock market likes when small caps join the party.

Hi Yo Silver!

In today’s chart, we look at the ratio of Silver to Gold prices on a “monthly” basis.

A quick move below 30-year support (turned resistance) created a bullish reversal at (1).

Now the Silver to Gold ratio is working on breaking back above the 30-year resistance line at (2).

This reversal has silver working on a bullish reversal breakout pattern. And this is sending a short-term bullish message for Silver. Stay tuned!

Silver to Gold Ratio “monthly” Chart

