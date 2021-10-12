Silver Futures Traders: It’s No Time to Slip Here!

Silver futures recorded a major bullish price reversal in early 2020, leading to a multi-month rally that pushed prices as high as $30.

Since peaking out earlier this year, silver futures have toiled in an $8 trading range and are facing a BIG test right now!

As you can see in today’s long-term “monthly” chart, Silver futures are testing a major price support/resistance line at (1). This has served as a pivot for the past 40 years!

Line (1) is also the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 1980 price high to 1990’s price low.

Silver is testing this line once again at (2) — this time is comes in the way of support. Will this area hold… or will it give way to a bigger decline?

Let’s just say that it is “no time to slip” for Silver! Stay tuned!

Silver Futures “monthly” Chart

silver price decline test pivotal support october important _ investing chart image

