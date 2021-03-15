Semiconductor Stocks With Buy Signals: $ON $AMKR $HIMX $KLIC $BRKS $UCTT $AOSL $SLAB

Today’s research looks at the semiconductor sector and select stocks that are out-performing.

To be more precise, I procured a list of 8 semiconductor stocks that triggered buy signals last week.

These stocks were scored and ranked vs the Semiconductor ETF (SMH) in my firm’s multi-factor model, and we compared the current score with the last two months. This enables us to see which stocks are improving both on an absolute and relative basis versus the SMH.

Scores above 3.0 are favorable. The scale goes from -10 to +10.

The stocks are as follows: ON Semiconductor Group (ON), Amkor Tech (AMKR), Himax Technologies (HIMX), Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC), Brooks Automation (BRKS), Ultra Clean Holdins (UCTT), Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL), and Silicon Laboratories (SLAB).

I share a few of these stock charts below with upside targets (based on either our MFU levels or the MOB bands).

$BRKS Brooks Automation Stock Chart

$AOSL Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Stock Chart

$UCTT Ultra Clean Holdings Stock Chart

The author or his firm may have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.