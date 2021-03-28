Sector Spotlight: Utilities Stocks Gaining Strength

Utilities continuing to gain strength and one of the top sectors to own right now.

While many continue to try to buy dips in Technology, (and I do think this can work well over the next couple weeks) the “Utes” have become a real leadership group which I think sends a real message as to the pick up in defensive relative strength we’ve seen since February.

Multi-Utilities index as a group is up over 7% over the last month, the second best sub-sector behind Health care providers, while Electric Utilities is also higher by nearly 5%.

Stocks like LNT, as part of the Focus list remain very good, and others like DTE, PEG, DUK among others which all lie within 5% of 52-week highs and acting very well technically. This chart above of the XLU has broken its prior downtrend and now pushing up to test former highs from mid-March which shouldn’t pose too much of a problem. I expect this is exceeded and can lead up to 64-65 without too much trouble. Overall, for those who have been stung by the growth trade and looking to diversify a bit, this group has appeal and should be favored in the weeks and months ahead as an intermediate-term source of strength.

