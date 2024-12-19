Russell 2000 At Important Risk-On vs Risk-Off Crossroads!

The stock market has been charging higher into year end. Then came the FED interest rate decision and comments.

But a even a couple weeks before this, an area of the stock market was already pulling back: the small cap Russell 2000 Index.

The small cap index tested its 2021 highs a couple of weeks ago, where a bearish weekly pattern took place.

Basically, the small caps are still trading within a 4-year trading range (red and green lines).

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

And the Russell 2000 is now testing an important trend line support at (1). Bulls are hoping it holds.

In my humble opinion, investors should be watching what happens here with small caps. It will likely send a message about risk-on or risk-off. Stay tuned!

Russell 2000 Index “weekly” Chart

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

The author may have a position in mentioned securities. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.