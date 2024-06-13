Russell 1000 Growth Index Out-Performing Value; Bullish Trend for Stocks

The mid-to-large cap areas of the stock market continue to move higher in a bullish trend. But not all stocks are on equal footing.

The small cap index Russell 2000 continues to trade sideways (under-performance) while some value stocks are also under-performing.

Meanwhile, growth stocks are doing well.

Today, we focus on the price performance ratio of the large cap Russell 1000 Growth Index versus the Value Index.

Sign up for our FREE newsletter

and receive our best trading ideas and research



Leave this field empty if you're human:

Here we can see that growth stocks are in a strong trend of out-performance that should continue over the short-to-intermediate term.

Russell 1000 Growth Index vs Russell 1000 Value Index – Ratio Performance Chart

Check out my research offerings on Cerundolo Investment Research.

Twitter: @GuyCerundolo

The author or his firm have a position in mentioned securities at the time of publication. Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.