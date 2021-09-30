Real Estate ETF (XLRE): Downside Trading Price Target

Real estate is a key cog in our economy. And when it’s strong, it is supportive of the financial markets as a whole, including the stock market.

Heading into September, the SPDR Real Estate ETF (XLRE) was recording new highs and sporting a very bullish posture. Perhaps it was overheating…

The real estate ETF XLRE ended the month (September) on a down note trading near 3 month lows. The decline has been fairly persistent, lasting through most of the month.

So is this short-term decline nearing an end? Could it turn into something more? Below I share the “daily” and “weekly” charts, letting them mostly speak for themselves.

$XLRE SPDR Real Estate ETF “daily” Chart

The daily chart highlights a near-term concern with the sharp move lover in momentum and the 20-day moving average turning down through the 50-day moving average. This indicates that there is overhead supply (sellers) and it will take some time for this sector to turn higher. The 200-day moving average and up-trend line are around $41-$42.

$XLRE SPDR Real Estate ETF “weekly” Chart

The weekly chart allows us to zoom out. We can see that they breakout to new highs came in the $40-$42 area. If a retest is in order, then this chart may be confirming the target area around $41. The longer-term posture remains bullish and hints that this decline may serve as a correction rather than a bear market.

