Q3 2024 Investor Conference & Events Calendar Highlights

The following research was contributed to by Christine Short, VP of Research at Wall Street Horizon.

What a first half it was. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both returned more than 15% with gains extending into early July.1

If there’s trepidation about what the second half may have in store, it’s hard to see those jitters very much in price action lately.

Sure, the rally continues to be driven by a handful of US mega-caps, but volatility remains subdued and economic data is hanging in there for the most part. Job growth is holding up while inflation has slowly eased, and now eyes turn to the second-quarter earnings season.

As the Q2 earnings season begins, Wall Street Horizon hosts a Data Minds event on July 18 where industry experts will discuss dissecting data as global markets shift in the second half of 2024. Topics for discussion include: global H2 trading and risk outlook, how sector correlations can affect volatility, investor AI use cases, the latest trends in ETFs and more.

A High Earnings Bar

According to FactSet, S&P 500 companies are forecast to report earnings growth of 8.8%. If it verifies, it would be the best growth rate since Q1 of 2022, right before the US earnings recession began. Peeking ahead, the third quarter is expected to sport an 8.1% increase in SPX earnings per share followed by a much higher 17.3% year-on-year profit jump in Q4.2 Investors and executives alike may stare up at that lofty profit bar and wonder if it can be hurdled. Perhaps they can gain confidence by watching a few track and field events in Paris later this month.

Central Banks Closely Watching Macro Trends

Consider that there may be cracks emerging with the consumer, evidenced by rising delinquency rates across some credit metrics.3 Moreover, the robust pace of US GDP growth over the latter half of 2023 seems like a distant memory, at least when juxtaposed with the current Atlanta Fed GDPNow real Q2 economic expansion estimate.4 Finally, economic surprises have been a pooper since April.5

But Chair Powell and the rest of the Federal Open Market Committee stand pat, ready to slash interest rates if there are definitive signs of deterioration in the US economy. Overseas, the European Central Bank has already begun its rate-cutting cycle.

Low Current Volatility Ahead of Key Elections

And we can’t leave out the elephant (and donkey) in the room: election 2024, everyone’s favorite topic. Uncertainty is high regarding the future makeup of Congress and who will reside in The White House come next January. Could that bring about volatility in the months ahead? Hard to say, but history suggests it’s quite possible. The VIX Index tends to rise ahead of when US voters head to the polls, and there have already been rocky reactions to recent elections (see: Mexico, India, and France). All told, more than half of the global population is set to cast ballots this year.6

Executive Decisions

These are weighty issues with real implications for companies big and small. Along with earnings season’s usual insights, C-suite leaders might also shed light on macro conditions and industry-specific issues at a full slate of third-quarter conferences. July is often a light month of corporate gatherings, but key events take off in August and then come left and right in September. Here are the most potentially impactful conferences and forums scheduled this quarter:

Information Technology & Communication Services

August 8: Morgan Stanley Media and Communications Corporate Access Day

August 12: Oppenheimer 27th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference (Virtual)

August 26: Stifel Tech Executive Summit

August 27: Jefferies Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Communication Technology Summit

August 28: Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

September 3: Barclays Media and Telecom Forum

September 4: Citi Global Technology Conference

September 9: Goldman Sachs Communacopia Technology Conference

September 11: Jefferies Tech Trek Conference

Health Care

July 28: Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC)

July 29: 4th Annual mRNA-Based Therapeutics Summit

August 5: Oppenheimer Biotech in the Berkshires

August 12: Stifel Biotech Summer Summit

August 14: UBS Genomic Medicine Summit

September 4: Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

September 4: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

September 11: Bank of America Global Healthcare Conference

September 17: Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Consumer Discretionary & Consumer Staples

September 3: Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference

September 4: Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retail Conference

September 18: 28th Annual Scotiabank Back to School Conference

September 18: Wells Fargo 7th Annual Consumer Conference

September 24: Bank Of America European Autos & Future Car Conference

Financials & Real Estate

August 21: Wells Fargo 9th Annual FinTech & Services Forum

September 9: Goldman Sachs CEEMEA Financial Symposium

September 9: Barclays 22nd Global Financial Services Conference

September 11: Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference

September 24: Bank of America Securities 29th Annual Financials CEO Conference

Industrials

September 4: Morgan Stanley Industrial CEOs Unplugged

September 4: Jefferies Industrials Conference

September 4: Stifel London Industrials Summit

September 18: D.A. Davidson 23rd Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference

Energy & Utilities

August 13: Citi One-on-One Midstream and Energy Infrastructure Conference

September 3: Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

September 9: ROTH 11th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium

September 10: NYSE Energy & Utilities Investor Access Day (Virtual)

Materials

July 17: Alliance Global A.G.P.’s Mining & Critical Materials Conference (Virtual)

September 4: UBS Global Materials Conference

September 10: Berenberg Food Ingredients & Chemicals Conference

September 15: Gold Forum Americas

September 20: Raymond James Strategic Metals & Materials Conference (Virtual)

Regional

September 4: Deutsche Bank Access European TMT Conference

September 4: UBS Global Emerging Markets One-on-One Conference

September 4: Goldman Sachs 21st Annual European Medtech and Healthcare Services Conference

September 4: Citibank Global Emerging Market Conference

September 4: Deutsche Bank dbAccess European Technology, Media, and Telecommunication Conference

September 9: Morgan Stanley 27th Annual Latin America Conference

September 17: JP Morgan Emerging Markets Credit Conference

Investor Specific & Multi-Sector

July 25: Bitcoin 2024

August 6: Susquehanna Industrials, Energy & Travel Conference

August 8: Raymond James Industrial and Energy Showcase

August 14: Sidoti August Micro-Cap Conference

August 28: J.P. Morgan CEO Conference Call

September 3: Goldman Sachs EMEA Credit & Leveraged Finance Conference

September 5: Piper Sandler 10th Annual Macro Conference

September 9: Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference

