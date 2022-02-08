Precious Metals “Cup” Patterns Have Long-Term Bulls Excited!

Each investor has to be aware of what their time-frame is. Are we looking at the coming days, weeks, months, or years. Some are traders and some are more active than others.

Timeframes are particularly important right now for precious metals. Especially over the long-term.

Today, we look at long-term “monthly” charts for Gold, Silver, and Copper. As you can see, there are similar looking patterns developing for each. Cup with handle for Gold and Silver and a strong base cup for Copper.

Again, these are very long-term charts. Clearly, the near term has seen some selling and consolidation in the “handle” phase of Gold and Silver. So those are biding their time and will become very bullish when they reassert their up-trend.

Copper is testing its highs from a decade ago at (1). If Doc Copper would succeed in breaking out, its next Fibonacci extension level is a good percentage above resistance.

The long-term setup is looking good here. Watch to see if Gold and Silver can reassert their up-trends by breaking out of the intermediate consolidation. And let’s see if Copper can breakout to new highs. Stay tuned!

Gold Silver Copper Long-Term “monthly” Charts

Note that KimbleCharting is offering a 2 week Free trial to See It Market readers. Just send me an email to services@kimblechartingsolutions.com for details to get set up.

Twitter: @KimbleCharting

Any opinions expressed herein are solely those of the author, and do not in any way represent the views or opinions of any other person or entity.